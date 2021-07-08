Indian Idol 12 has been revolved around an array of controversies. The show has been mercilessly backlashed for its sob stories and overdramatic angles. Several ex-members like Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and others too exposed the reality of the show. Amidst it all, the romantic angles between contestants like Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been revealed as fake too. Now, Nihal Tauro is opening up about his bond with Sayali Kamble.

Amongst others, it is Nihal and Sayali have been shown to have something more than friendship on the show. Time and again, they are linked and teased with each other’s names. But it seems, they share a brother-sister relationship in real life.

Yes, you heard it right! Nihal Tauro himself revealed to TOI, “We call Sayli Bhai and she considers me as her younger brother. We love each other a lot and she is not my sister but a big brother (laughs). There is no romantic angle between us and I know our bonding can give this impression that there’s something going on but trust me there’s no truth to this romantic angle story. Our bonding is great as we like spending time with each other by rehearsing or playing UNO. Sayali and I sing and rehearse a lot together. We even give inputs to each other and better each other.”

We hope Nihal Tauro has set the records straight for fans and all the Indian Idol 12 viewers. Meanwhile, during the conversation, the budding singer also expressed his wish to sing for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

“I would like to do playback singing for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan someday. I just love them and it is my dream and goal is to sing for them. I am Arijit Singh’s huge fan and I just love him. I am his huge fan. I feel he can sing anything on this earth,” he shared.

