Indian Idol is one of the most successful and longest-running singing reality shows on Indian television. The show has been giving a platform for all the aspiring singers to showcase their talent and entertain the audience. We all know that the show is running season 12 and fans are absolutely enjoying it.

In the latest season, popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and music composer and singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan, who is also a singer is hosting the reality show. The contestants on the show are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences with their fine performances.

Indian Idol season 12 has been on air since November last year, but now as per a report by TellyChakkar, the show is going to air its final episode on August 15. While there has been no confirmation, the report speculates that the show is most likely to end in August.

Meanwhile, Indian 12 proved to be a superhit season just like the previous ones. The upcoming episode will see the presence of the greatest melody queen and singing maestro Asha Bhosle. The veteran singer has not only lent her voice for Hindi films but also for pop music, gazals, bhajans and even traditional music.

Asha Bhosle, who is an ardent fan of the singing reality show Indian Idol, will be seen enjoying some power-packed performances put forth by the contestants. Host Aditya Narayan will be sharing some great stories about the legendary singer from her time in the industry.

In the last episode of Indian Idol season 12, Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha had graced the show. All the contestants had put forth powerful performances and impressed not the audiences but also the panellist and the guests.

The latest season also landed in controversy. Recently, Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya appeared on the show with fellow singer Udit Narayan. After the episode, the singer talked to the media alleging that he is tired of seeing singers who don’t qualify to be judges gracing the reality shows and senior singers like him were sidelined.

