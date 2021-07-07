Everyone in the Bollywood and Television industry is mourning the death of Dilip Kumar. Today morning the legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 and broke a million hearts. The late actor was not keeping well for a long time and had frequent hospital visits. He has taken away an entire era of Bollywood with him, and all the actors who have worked with him have been sharing their experiences after the legendary actor passed away. One of the actors who shared his experience is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka.

For the unversed, Nayak has worked in more than 250 Hindi and Gujarati films in his career. He was one of the very lucky actors to have worked with Dilip Sahab. Keep scrolling further to know more about his experience.

In an interview with Spotboye, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Gattu Kaka said, “I am really sad with the news of legend Dilip Kumar leaving us. He was a great man with a lovely soul. I had the opportunity to work for him once, and I can’t forget that day as I got to shoot the scene in his bunglow.”

Remembering his meeting with Dilip Kumar, Ghanshyam Nayak said, “Dilip Sahab had produced a TV serial a long time back which was titled, Zara Dekho To Inka Kamal and there was a servant’s role in it. The writer Ahmed Naqvi had suggested my name to him for the character saying ‘Naukar ke role ke liye Ghanashyam best hai usko bulao’. The shooting took place at Dilip Ji’s bungalow only. So, when I went there, he saw me from afar and said, ‘Aao Ghanashyam Aao’. And I was surprisingly shocked ‘Itna bada aadmi aur mujhe ek minute mein apna bana liya’. Mere kandhe par haath rakhkar unke garden mein mujhe poora scene khud samjhaya. And then he took me inside his bunglow and said, ‘let’s start the shooting’.”

The actor goes on revealing the advice he gave him before the shoot, “He gave me all the instructions and asked me to not do acting and keep it natural. In no time, we finished the scene, and he was really impressed. The shoot was for one day, but I can’t forget that day ever. Immediately after my scene, he came to me and said, you did it really well, and your cheque is ready. But you can’t leave here until you eat with us. Being a star, he treated me so well. When I said, ‘Sir its too early to have food for me, I would leave now’, so he said, ‘Tum hamare ghar ke member ho, aise bina khaaye jaaoge to kaise chalega?’. I joined my hands and excused from there.”

Ghanshyam Nayak revealed about the next time he met Dilip Kumar Ji. He said, “A few years later, I was shooting for my film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam at Filmcity, Helipad. He had come there, and when I saw him, I waved towards him, and he too waved back. After so many years also, he recognised me and spoke to me. He was a lovely person.”

