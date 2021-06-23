Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched show and favourites among the audience. Even during dark times like pandemic, the show continued to evoke laughter and positivity among fans. Now the latest confirm that Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has cancer.

Advertisement

Nattu Kaka has been away from the sitcom for the past few months. Although he appears on video calls, he is not present on the sets of the show. Recently, the actor shot a scene for an episode of TMKOC in Daman. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As per ETimes, Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy for the same. He also assured that he is fine and healthy and there’s no such big issue. He said, “Yes, the treatment is on and I hope I will be all good. It’s fine and I am going through the treatment and after tomorrow’s episode, I hope the shoot soon resumes in Mumbai and I get back to work. I am eagerly waiting to get back to work. I go through chemotherapy and it happens once a month. The doctor has told me I can work and there is no problem. I just want to spread positivity and tell everyone that I am doing fine.”

The senior actor said that he had a lot of fun shooting again and is fit to work. He also said, “Whatever the news is going around is old and I want to tell everyone I am fine now. I know I am going to live for 100 years and nothing will happen to me, I know that for sure.”

Last year in September, Ghanshyam Nayak had developed a lump on his neck, for which he underwent successful surgery. He also underwent scanning earlier this year and was diagnosed with some spots on his neck. Following this, the senior actor underwent chemotherapy.

Previously, Nayak’s son Vikas revealed to Dainik Bhaskar that his father was doing well and needed to just visit the hospital for a session once a month.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar, Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Shukla To Shilpa Shetty – Guess The Highest-Paid Celebrity On Television? Hint: It’s Far From Your Imagination!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube