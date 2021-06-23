Hina Khan, who made a place for herself in our hearts as Akshara Singhania from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has come a long way since her 2009 debut. From shedding her bahu avatar to become of the top fashionistas in the country, the actress is only getting better and better with each passing year.

Advertisement

Post YRKKH, Hina impressed us with her skills in reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and then by playing the villainous Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While she is definitely enjoying the perks of being a top actress, do you know how she got her first break? Well, if you don’t, scroll below and hear her talk about it.

Advertisement

In a throwback conversation with Indian Express, Hina Khan got candid on how she landed the role of Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Hacked actress said, “I auditioned for it. Actually, I was forcefully sent by my friends to audition. The casting guys reached out to a lot of colleges in Delhi and distributed pamphlets. That’s how my friends got to know. They came home and told me about it.”

Talking about the actual audition process, Hina Khan said, “At the audition, they made me sit for the entire day. It was a whole long paragraph that I had to learn, and I was not prepared. Maybe they found out something, or they just wanted me to stay. They gave me the entire day from 10 AM to learn those lines and deliver them in one shot. Finally, around six in the evening, I delivered those lines. And the next day, I was in Bombay! So that’s the story of my first project.”

Talking about arriving in Mumbai after her first-ever auditions, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said it wasn’t easy. She added, “There was a lot of debate going on about how I look. The channel figured that my features are too sharp to play such an innocent girl – Akshara. So we did a lot of look tests which we sent to the channel to see how the character is gonna look and all.”

Hina Khan also added that her first day in the city of dreams involved many big names. She said, “I’d seen them in many different shows on television, so I was very nervous, but they were very supportive. They made it easy for me.” We are super happy your friends forced you to attend it, Hina, for we doubt anyone else could have played it as you did for all those years.

Do you want to know more such interesting things about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Then stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar, Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Shukla To Shilpa Shetty – Guess The Highest-Paid Celebrity On Television? Hint: It’s Far From Your Imagination!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube