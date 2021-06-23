Television involves a lot of money and there’s no denying that. We have literally seen the entertainment industry changing the lives of millions. Today, we bring you the highest-paid celebrities on television and no, it’s not what you thought. Can you guess – Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Shukla, Neha Kakkar or Shilpa Shetty, who it is?

Reality television shows involve a huge amount of money. From the judges’ salary to production cost – it’s huge in terms of numbers.

Today, we will decode the highest-paid television celebrities including names like Neha Kakkar, Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Shukla, and Shilpa Shetty. Check out:

Kapil Sharma –

The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off-air recently, is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Indian television. If the reports are to be believed the host is charging a BOMB amount of fees for an episode for the upcoming season. Kapil is charging Rs 50 lakhs per episode for the show and has hiked his fees. That’s right, you heard it!

Rohit Shetty –

Rohit has been successfully hosting the Khatron Ke Khiladi franchise and reportedly for the latest season which happens to be the 11th edition of the show, the director has charged a whopping amount of Rs 49 lakhs per episode. Whoa!

Neha Kakkar –

Neha happens to be one of the judges on Indian Idol Season 12. Her massive popularity is the reason behind her success in the music industry. The beauty reportedly charges a sum of Rs 5 lakhs per episode for the show. Well, some of us don’t even get paid that kind of money annually. But we aren’t complaining!

Shilpa Shetty –

Shilpa Shetty happens to be one of the judges of Super Dancer 4 and her appearances from the show go crazy viral on the internet. Well, brace yourself as Shetty reportedly happens to be the highest-paid celebrity on television with a HUGE AF amount of Rs 14 crores (not per episode). It would take us a week to count that kind of cash because our Math sucks! Haha!

Sidharth Shukla –

Thanks to his crazy fan following, Sidharth was reportedly paid a sum of Rs 9 lakhs per week in Bigg Boss 13. He won the season and also took home the prize money worth Rs 40 lakhs. Crazy, right? Well, that’s one of the perks of being so massively popular in the television industry.

What are your thoughts on the highest-paid celebrity on television? Tell us in the comments below.

