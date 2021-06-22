Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra says the one thing she has learnt from the ups and downs of her life is that positivity has to be a choice. Shilpa posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday featuring a yoga pose with a quote by Aristotle Onassis, to drive home her point.

Advertisement

“The one thing that I have learnt from the ups and downs of my life is that positivity has to be a choice that we make every day. This is true especially when we are at our lowest,” Shilpa Shetty wrote.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra added: “A positive mindset and attitude can lead us halfway through a battle to victory. Never give in to negative thoughts or people’s perceptions of yourself. Keep doing what you need to do, give it your best, and have faith in what is to unfold and yourself.”

“Even if it doesn’t go your way temporarily, you will see things shaping up in unexpected ways in the future; because in life… Everything happens for the best.”

Meanwhile, actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on the International Yoga Day on Monday to suggest an asana that helps early recovery from Covid-19.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram where she is seen performing the Bhramari Pranayama.

“BREATHE… it’s THE most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system. So on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practising the Bhramari Pranayama,” Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote.

Sharing the health benefits of the asana, the actress informed, “It helps generate up to 15 per cent more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, Aum. This in turn helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19. Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety. Tag 3 friends who MUST start their day by breathing right… #InternationalYogaDay #WorldYogaDay.”

Shilpa, who is a yoga enthusiast, regularly share videos performing different asanas and encouraging fans and followers to try yoga.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has two films lined up. She will be seen in “Hungama 2”, the sequel to the 2003 hit “Hungama”, and also “Nikamma”, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Must Read: Jasmin Bhasin Has Drunk-Texted An Ex, Given A Bribe! Check Out Her Exclusive & Cutest ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube