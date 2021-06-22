The reigning Bollywood actress, Kriti Sanon is an actress with many talents as she lights up social media with her poems, fitness workouts or her adorable and hot pictures from time to time. She has now set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot picture.

Kriti took to her social media to upload her picture from the photoshoot for Daboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar in an all-black attire as she looks absolutely ravishing.

Captioning it Kriti Sanon wrote, “🖤👀 #dabbooratnanicalendar2021” while also crediting the team.

For the photoshoot, Kriti Sanon donned a black bralette and leather pants with black stilettos. She paired it with multiple rings, bangles and sleek danglers for her 6th calendar shoot with Dabboo Ratnani in a row.

On the work front, this Bollywood diva has various big-budget film like ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and her solo lead film ‘Mimi’. Kriti will also be seen in ‘Ganapath’, ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ along with an unannounced project.

