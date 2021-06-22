Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh. Indeed, this movie was a perfect family entertainer, and it holds an important place in our hearts even today. But can you imagine having a different star cast in this film altogether? No right? But, Zoya had a different cast in her mind. Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were reportedly almost finalised before the final cast came on board.

Yes! You heard it right. Hrithik, Kareena, Ranbir and Katrina were reportedly on Zoya’s mind while working on the script, and we cannot imagine how that would have turned out to be?

According to reports in Republic World, Zoya Akhtar had initially approached Ranbir Kapoor for the role of Kabir Mehra and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role of Ayesha Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do. Bebo accepted the offer as she was keen on working with her real-life brother. It would have been great for the fans to see the Kapoor brother-sister duo collaborate on-screen for the first time. But it looks like there was something else written in destiny.

Due to schedule conflicts, Ranbir Kapoor denied Zoya Akhtar’s offer and the role of Kabir Mehra then went to Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who accepted the movie only because she wanted to work with her brother, too, then stepped out of Dil Dhadakne Do.

So eventually, Kareena was replaced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and then the entire cast was changed. That is how the original cast of the film came on board.

We bet the next time you watch Dil Dhadakne Do, your experience of watching the film will not be the same. You are constantly going to imagine what if there was Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan instead of Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif instead of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma.

