Harshvardhan Rane is an actor who is all about his dedication to his job. He made his debut with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016, but the actor grabbed a lot of eyeballs towards his acting prowess for his intense portrayal of a gangster in love in Bejoy Nambiar’s action drama ‘Taish’.

The actor has bagged an upcoming action film led by him and produced by John Abraham. He is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for Nilesh Sahay’s action film. He also regularly shares video clips of his workout sessions on social media. However, the actor also enjoys a fan base in the country.

A few hours ago, a fan shared a video that was a compilation of scenes from his films. Sharing the video, the fan praised the actor for his performance and called him one-man army. Harshvardhan Rane soon replied to the fan’s tweet by saying, “Meri aaj tak koi film hit nahi hui Sir”

Meri aaj tak koi film hit nahi hui Sir 🤗 https://t.co/PZXYGZCn1V — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) June 21, 2021

Previously, Harshvardhan Rane commented on the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I remember, last year, I heard some people say, ‘Hum Indians hain, humein kuchh nahi hoga, hamari immunity duniya mein sabse zyaada hai’. All those things fell flat. The obvious blame games have started, where people are pointing fingers at others.” He also added he stays away from such discussions.

Harshvardhan Rane also said, “It’s always us versus they and them. That’s what happens whenever there’s a dispute or difference in opinion, or misery or suffering. I’m really not interested in being a part of such games.” He further claimed that the middle and lower-middle class were about to bounce back after the lockdown.

He said, “But just when we all were getting back on our feet, the second wave hit. There were many theories about it, but all have fallen flat on their faces. I usually hear these theories but don’t add anything to them, because I know they’ll turn false within a week or two.”

