Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who sold his bike to arrange oxygen concentrators for the needy, donated one of them to the Cyberabad police.

On behalf of Harshvardhan Shirtoff Foundation, volunteer Abhilash Elaprolu handed over the oxygen concentrator to Cyberbad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Wednesday.

Last week, the 37-year-old actor Harshvardhan Rane sold his bike Royal Enfield Continental GT to raise funds to donate oxygen concentrators to help people fight Covid.

Harshvardhan Rane wanted to donate one to frontline workers who are working day and night to help citizens in this pandemic.

Sajjanar and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) appreciated the actor’s generosity.

Harshvardhan Rane, an avid biker, had earlier this month posted pictures of his yellow Royal Enfield bike on Instagram and wrote that he wants to exchange his motorbike for a few oxygen concentrators to help needy people in combating Covid-19.

“Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combating Covid,” wrote the actor, who has also contracted coronavirus last year. Good news. Thanks to your swift help and prompt offers on Instagram, 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon,” he posted last week.

Harshvardhan Rane had made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film “Sanam Teri Kasam”. He also acted in Telugu films like “Naa Ishtam”, “Prema Ishq Kaadhal”, “Avunu 2”, “Kavacham” and “Anaamika”.

