Radhe Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (UAE): It’s Radhe(day) tomorrow & Salman Khan fans are already set to readying a tub of popcorn with some snacks to enjoy the film. However, there are just three theatres in India showcasing the film, overseas a different scenario.

As UAE has allowed the audience to watch the film in cinema halls with certain restrictions, let’s take a look at how the advance booking of the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is over there.

Before you jump into the numbers of how well the film is doing in different theatres across various parts of the country, let’s take you through some of the interesting highlights. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the first Bollywood biggie releasing in theatres post the covid-chaos & despite the hesitation still being there, the numbers below speak a different story.

Advance Booking Of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai In UAE:

Abu Dhabi Mall – Abu Dhabi

30% (morning shows)

40% (noon shows)

60% (evening shows)

Al Hamra Mall – Ras Al Khaimah

30% (morning shows)

30% (noon shows)

60% (evening shows)

Al Jimi Mall

20% (morning shows)

20% (noon shows)

20% (evening shows)

Burjuman

Max – City 101.6

30% (morning shows)

70% (noon shows)

80% (evening shows)

Standard

20% (morning shows)

30% (noon shows)

70% (evening shows)

Cineplex Grand Hyatt

20% (morning shows)

20% (noon shows)

40% (evening shows)

City Centre Ajman

Max

30% (morning shows)

40% (noon shows)

90% (evening shows)

Standard

20% (morning shows)

60% (noon shows)

90% (evening shows)

City Centre Al Zahia

Max

60% (late night show)

Gold

0% (3pm show)

90% (evening shows)

Kids

20% (night show)

Standard

20% (morning shows)

40% (noon shows)

90% (evening shows)

City Centre Deira (Radhe)

Max City 101.6

20% (morning shows)

30% (noon shows)

60% (evening shows)

Gold

70% (noon shows)

60% (evening shows)

Standard

20% (morning shows)

40% (noon shows)

70% (evening shows)

20% (late night shows)

City Centre Fujairah

20% (morning shows)

40% (noon shows)

70% (evening shows)

City Centre Mirdif

Theatre

30% (evening shows)

Max

20% (late night show)

Standard

20% (morning shows)

80% (evening shows)

20% (late night show)

City Centre Sharjah

Max

30% (morning shows)

50% (noon shows)

90% (evening shows)

Standard

30% (morning shows)

40% (noon shows)

70% (evening shows)

20% (late night shows)

City Centre Shindagha

20% (morning shows)

40% (noon shows)

80% (evening shows)

20% (late night shows)

Mall Of Emirates

Theatre

60% (noon show)

90% (evening shows)

Standard

60% (morning shows)

80% (noon shows)

90% (evening shows)

Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi (Radhe)

10% (morning shows)

20% (noon shows)

30% (evening shows)

Mercato

Standard

20% (morning shows)

40% (noon shows)

40% (evening shows)

Nakheel Mall

Theatre

50% (single show)

Standard

20% (morning shows)

50% (noon shows)

40% (evening shows)

Nation Towers – Abu Dhabi

10% (throughout the day)

Outdoor At Aloft City Centre Deira

20% (evening shows)

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

20% (morning shows)

30% (evening shows)

Yas Mall – Abu Dhabi

10% (morning & noon shows)

30% (evening shows)

60% (night shows)

These numbers of Radhe surely indicate how Salman Khan is bringing back the theatres to life & why he’s known as the ‘king of the gulf’. Meanwhile, in his recent interview, Salman opened up on Radhe’s release and said, “This film will come out on Eid, and you will get to watch it sitting in your homes.

Once the pandemic is over, we will rerelease it in the theatres as the original thought was to release it in theatres as many theatres were shutting down. We wanted people to go back to theatres so that they flourish once again and the families of owners and workers sail through. But once this lockdown is over, we will release it in theatres.”

“No. It’s not a sequel to Wanted. It’s just that the character’s name is Radhe, and he is from Kerala, and he’s a cop. It has that vibe to it, it has the commitment wala dialogue, but it’s a different film altogether. But if you like Radhe, Radhe ka sequel aayega,” concluded Salman Khan.

For those who wouldn’t watch Radhe in theatres, how are you planning to watch it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

PS: The research for this article took a couple of hours and it’s possible, certain shows of Radhe might be occupied to a higher number depending on when you read this.

