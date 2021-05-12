Fans have been eagerly waiting to get their much-awaited Eidi since last year from Salman Khan in the form of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie, which was supposed to release on Eid last year, got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, no one thought that we would be experiencing the second wave of the pandemic this year too, and we would be missing out on a theatre experience.

We know it is not a very nice feeling to not be able to watch a Salman film in the theatres, but what better way to celebrate Eid than to watch the movie in the comfort of your home with your loved ones. However, the action-flick will witness a theatrical release in many countries abroad, but the film is releasing in a digital pay-per-view format in India. We know that most of you are still confused as to where and how to watch this film? Well, then worry not, as we are here to have your back. Just keep scrolling further to get all the details.

First things first, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be releasing on May 13th, 2021. The film is directed by Prabhudheva, and it also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. This Salman Khan movie is releasing in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government. It will be also available on ZEE5 and popular Indian DTH services through pay-per-view, ZEEPlex.

ZEEPlex offers you the convenience of booking and watching the first-day first-show of blockbusters from the comfort of your homes, making movie dates with family fun and delightful. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be available on ZEEPlex at an attractive price point of only Rs. 249 on DTH platforms including D2H, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky.

This film will be also available on ZEE5, but for that, you have to pay Rs. 499. At the price of 499, you will get Radhe as well as ZEE5 premium’s 1-year subscription.

The film premieres tomorrow at 12 pm. So let the countdown begin! Also, wishing all our readers a happy Eid in advance!

