The Bollywood industry is full of surprises and unexpected turns. You can expect anything to happen any minute. For example, a movie being shelved even after being announced. Recently, all the fans jumped with joy after a Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali reunion was on the cards. Fans could not keep calm after this major announcement. But it looks like fans will have to take back home a major disappointment and not excitement.

Last week some news portals reported that Sanjay is all set to make a film titles Izhaar with SRK in the lead. Now that would have been a magical reunion. But unfortunately, nothing like that seems to be happening, at least now. Keep scrolling further for more information.

According to reports in Spotboye, a source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali could not stop laughing after hearing this news. The source said, “Now, where did that come from?” Ok! Now, this is where the disappointment begins.

The source sheds some light on the possible source of the rumour. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions had registered the title Izhaar eight years ago for no particular reason except that he liked it. Nothing has been done with the title Izhaar since then. Sanjay Bhansali has not met any actor for Izhaar.”

The source further adds, “His entire focus is now on completing Gangubai Kathiawadi. The only portion of a song remains to be shot, and then the film is complete.”

We can only hope that these rumours can now make Sanjay Leela Bhansali think of casting Shah Rukh Khan if he ever plans to make Izhaar or any other project he may work on in the future. Coz, who wouldn’t want to see the Devdas magic being recreated on the silver screens yet again?

