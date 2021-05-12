There have been so many times when we watch a movie, & we want to be like the main character in that movie. We think of taking that character back home with us and wanting to act like that character. Well, you will be surprised to know that Salman Khan is no exception.

In a recent interview, he opened up about his childhood, where he would walk out of the theatre wanting to be like the hero he just watched. But, now that he plays a hero himself, does he want to take back any of his characters back home? Keep scrolling further to get an answer to this question.

Salman Khan has played some of the most loved and entertaining characters on-screen in the past. Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey is amongst the popular ones. However, he feels that he cannot replicate the characteristics of these roles in real life, for his parents might beat him up.

“I still feel that when I see a film, I want to be like that person. I get very impressed by the goods and deeds that happen in the movies by the main leads,” Salman Khan said, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

“I get very impressed by that, so I try to take that back home. Even the films that I do, apart from that action. For example, Dabangg is a character. I can’t take that character back home. Radhe is a character, and I can’t take back that character. I can’t walk around in front of my parents like Chulbul Pandey. My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me, and my brothers and sisters would be embarrassed by me. So, I am at home as a son and as a brother,” he added.

Well, we don’t know what to say to this, but all we know is that fans are eagerly waiting to watch Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and get their much-awaited Eidi this year.

