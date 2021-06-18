Actress Kriti Sanon showcases expectation versus reality when it comes to leg workouts, in her new Instagram post on Friday.

Kriti has posted two videos on Instagram. In the first clip, she is seen doing squats with weights effortlessly. The second video showcases what actually went on, and you realise the first video is a neatly edited clip that makes Kriti’s exercise regime seem so easy.

“I hate squats,” Kriti Sanon declares at one point in the second video. She seeks a minute’s break but her trainer won’t allow more than 30 seconds.

Kriti Sanon captioned the post, “Leg day and Me!! @yasminkarachiwala Expectation v/s Reality Or rather. Instagram v/s Reality. Don’t forget to Swipe to see how much I love doing legs!”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon has a long line-up of films ahead. She has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming supernatural film “Bhediya”, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The Amar Kaushik directorial is slated to release on April 14 next year.

Kriti will be seen in “Mimi”, which is based on surrogacy, and also star with Akshay Kumar in the action-comedy “Bachchan Pandey”, and with Tiger Shroff in the action drama “Ganapath”.

Kriti upcoming roster also includes “Hum Do Hamare Do” with Rajkummar Rao, and “Adipurush” with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

