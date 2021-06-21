Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is just a few days away from its Television premiere. Starring Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya amongst others, the show has a versatile range of contestants this season. But can you guess who is the highest-paid for the show amongst them all? To begin with, surprisingly it is not Shweta Tiwari or Divyanka Tripathi. Read on to find out!

Each one of the contestants this season have enjoyed a peak of their career. Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari have been the Television bahus no one can ever forget! Anushka Sen has earned a lot just at the age of 19. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli are fresh from the fame of Bigg Boss 14.

There sure seems to be a tough competition amongst all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But can you guess who has charged the most sum to be a part of the show? It is none other than Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya.

Yes, you heard that right! Rahul Vaidya is charging a whopping sum of 7 lakhs per episode. Second on the list is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is taking home 5 lakhs/ per episode.

Here’s how much the rest of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are earning per episode:

Shweta Tiwari – Rs 4 lakh

Abhinav Shukla – Rs 4.25 lakh

Nikki Tamboli – Rs 4.43 lakh

Varun Sood – Rs 3.83 lakh

Vishal Aditya Singh – Rs 3.34 lakh

Sana Makbul – Rs 2.45 lakh

Sourabh Raaj Jain – Rs 2 lakh

Aastha Gill – Rs 1.85 lakh

Mehekk Chahal – Rs 1.5 lakh

These actors are making huge even amid the pandemic. Lucky them!

