Yesterday, we told you about Jasmin Bhasin’s plan to foray into Bollywood and make her digital debut. While the actress has several OTT scripts coming her way, we recently spoke to her and asked her views on the bold content available on digital streaming platforms. While at it, she also shed light on what’s next for her professionally.

During an exclusive conversation promoting her recent music video Tenu Yaad Karaan with singer Gurnazar Chattha, the duo got candid about OTT platforms, their content, and how they have grown in the last couple of years. Read all they said below.

Talking about the kind of content on OTT platforms today, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Its entertainment business. Jiski demand hoti hai woh supply hota hai. What people want to watch, that is created. Wahi produce ho raha hai joh log dekhna chahte hai because the content is produced for the entertainment of the audience.” She continued, “I think abhi, because of the lockdown, OTT is doing really, really well.”

On being asked his views on the same, Jasmin Bhasin’s Tenu Yaad Karaan co-star, Gurnazar Chattha, said OTT platforms had grown significantly. He said, “Because of the lockdown, mere khayal se, OTT ne bahut growth kiya hai pichle do saal ke andar. Muje jitni knowledge hai, gaano ki screen se zyada OTT movie ki screens hoti hai. Because jab log free hai toh its better to watch lambi, jaisi 2 ghante ki movie.”

Talking about the growth of OTT during the pandemic, he added, “Lockdown ke andar bahut logo free the isliye OTT ki movies bahut zyada stream hui hai. That is good. At least jisne invest kiya, jinhone series banaye, movies pe itna itna invest kiya –woh do saal aise toh reh nahi sakta na.” Adding that OTT being another option for producers now is a good thing. He said, “I think jitni zyada options hogi investors ke liye that is good. Kyuki in the end, jisne invest kiya, unko returns aani bahot zaruri hai, tabhi toh survive karenge. Then only they will make more content.”

Shedding light on their future projects, Jasmin Bhasin and Gurnazar Chattha refrained from dropping project names or titles. Jasmin said, “I don’t want to discuss till it’s on floors, it’s materialized,” before adding, “very soon you’ll be hearing about that.”

Check out their video here:

