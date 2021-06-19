Jasmin Bhasin, whose recent music video released a couple of days ago, is ruling our hearts. While yesterday we told you about Jasmin’s plans regarding tying the knot with Aly Goni, today we have some juicy news about her professional life. In a conversation with us, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant spilt the beans on what’s in store for the future, and it is sure to put a smile on the faces of all her fans.

In a recent exclusive conversation, we asked Jasmin if she plans on entering Bollywood or the digital space soon. Her Tenu Yaad Karaan co-star, Gurnazar Chattha, also spoke about his plans on joining the filmy world and collaborating with other stars.

While answering us about her plans to enter Bollywood and the OTT space, Jasmin Bhasin said, “I am a very, very greedy and hungry artiste. For me it doesn’t matter if its web, it movies. Jaha, jis platform pe mujhe ek aacha role mile, aachi opportunity mile – I want to do that. I am very greedy when it comes to my work and I just want to perform those great roles. So whoever, whichever platform offers me that I will jump into in.”

On being probed if she’s got offers from either platform till now, Jasmin Bhasin said, “I’ve been getting a lot of offers, I have been reading a lot of OTT scripts, but I want to be careful. I want to choose properly so that I do not disappoint the people, my fans. They are really waiting eagerly. The wait was there, so I want it to be totally worth it. But yes, I’m really missing getting back to action.” The actress concluded by saying she’s back to her craft “very soon. Hopefully”

In the same conversation, we asked Jasmin Bhasin’s Tenu Yaad Karaan co-star, Gurnazar Chattha, if he plans on entering Bollywood or the Punjabi movie industry. Replying to it, he said, “Definitely, abhi maine bahut saari cheez plan kiye hai – which I don’t want to reveal right now. But there are so many things that I have planned.” Adding that he has got a lot planned in the music field, he said that he had been offered acting 2-3 times. He said, “Mujhe sirf karne ke liye nahi karna. Agar main karu, toh chahiye woh chota sa role hi ho, par who bahut aacha hona chahiye.”

Talking about collaborating with other stars, Gurnazar said, “Generally, if you talk about collaborations, I’m no particular about any particular artiste.” Adding that he has no specific favourite, he said the artiste should be good, and he should like their work. Revealing he isn’t particular about doing a collab, the singer said, “I want to do what I love cause mai aaj joh kar raha hu maine life main kabhi socha nahi tha. So I believe ki mujhe apne kaam ke saath honest rehna hai.”

