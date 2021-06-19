Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the show having two types of fans, the first group consist of people who are still watching the show, and the other set is those who have stopped watching it after the exit of Disha Vakani’s Dayaben.

If you’re here, we’re sure you, too, belong to one of the above set of fans. If you’re from the latter group, we’re here to give an entertaining touch to your weekend. Garima Goel, aka Garima’s Good Life, recently took the challenge of being ‘Dayaben‘ for 24 hours, and the outcome is a treat for the famous character’s fans.

From preparing breakfast for ‘Tapu ke papa’ to exercising with ‘Kabita Jee’ (Babita Jee in the show) and feasting on lip-smacking dinner, Garima’s day as Dayaben involves a whole lot of garba & food. Garima has already been a part of the show in the past.

Will Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers see this video as her audition clip to play the new Dayaben? Here’s what she posted, “Hi friends, go check out my latest LIVING LIKE DAYA BEN video on my youtube channel. Love u all ❤ #tmkoc #jethalal #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #dayabhabhi #dayaben #garimagoel #garimasgoodlife.”

Check out her video below:

Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2017. She went for a maternity break as she was expecting her first child with her husband, Mayur Padia. The actress was said to be back in 2019, and discussions were already on with Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers.

It is rumoured that Disha Vakani used to earn a massive salary of 1.25 lakhs before her maternity break. However, during negotiations of a comeback, our Dayaben asked for a remuneration hike and demanded a sum of 1.50 lakhs per episode this time. Well, that obviously was a huge jump to consider.

On the other hand, the gossip mill even suggested that Disha wanted to get done with the shoot by 6 PM anyhow. She was comfortable working only between 11-6, but we all know how TV schedules work. Things did not materialise owing to all the terms and conditions, and her return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was postponed.

