Actress Munmun Dutta, who is well known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently landed in trouble after using a casteist slur in her make-up tutorial video stared on YouTube. Now the actress can breathe a sigh of relief.

Five FIRs were filed against the actress in different parts of the country. She has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Following this, the actress has filed a plea that all cases against her be shifted to Mumbai.

According to the Hindustan Times report, a hearing was conducted on her plea and Munmun Dutta‘s lawyer Puneet Bali has told the court that the actress wasn’t aware of the true meaning of the word she used. He also said that the actress had committed a mistake and deleted her Twitter post within two hours of posting the video.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramaniam has issued a notice on Munmun Dutta’s plea to the club and consolidate the five FIRs. The court also stayed the criminal cases against Dutta in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, the court even issued a notice to quash the FIRs to Dalit rights activist and lawyer Rajat Kalsan, who got the first FIR registered against the actor in Haryana’s Hisar in May 13. Now Kalsan has asked to respond to the notice within six weeks.

Previously, Munmun Dutta had issued an apology after her comment on her video provoked outrage on social media. She wrote, “… one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of it meaning I immediately took the part down.”

