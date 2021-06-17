Munmun Dutta is one of the popular faces on Indian television. The actress is well known for her role as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She receives immense love and admiration for her role in the hit sitcom.

Advertisement

While Jethalal and audiences are mesmerised by her beauty, she is quite active on social media and never goes missed or counted out when it comes to fashion. The actress has now dropped a picture of herself on Instagram that would make every fan’s heart skip a beat.

Munmun Dutta in her latest picture looked simple but elegant. She is seen wearing a light blue coloured romper and matched it with brown coloured stilettos. As usual, she kept her lips bright and pink, while a near-nude eye makeup and sharp filled in eyebrows. Take a look at the picture below:

On the work front, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is staying at home safe, for the ongoing pandemic. Fans of the show will get to see her soon onscreen as soon the lockdown gets fully over.

Recently, Munmun Dutta made headlines for saving a life of a stray dog. TMKOC actress also shared on her social media that she rescued a deeply wounded female dog and posted updates on the dog’s health. In the pictures shared by her, the wounded dog received immediate medical attention and a collar has been put around her neck.

The actress always had a soft corner for animals. She has a dream of building an animal farm or shelter for taking care of them. Last year during the lockdown, the 33-year-old actress fed stray dogs after taking permission from the cops.

So what do you think about Munmun Dutta’s latest post on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 To Go On-Air For 6 Months After Looking At The Success Of Previous Seasons?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube