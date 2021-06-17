Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget were once upon a time one of the hottest couples in the TV industry. Fans loved to see them together, and their chemistry, be it on-screen or off-screen, was sizzling. When they turned into a real-life couple from a reel-life couple, fans were too excited but guess their happiness was short-lived, just like this wedding. In fact, KSG reportedly went to state that this marriage was a mistake.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Although Karan and Jennifer both maintained a dignified silence after their divorce, it was quite clear that in their hearts, it was ugly. The former couple, who was once touted as one of the hottest couples on the small screen, called it quits within a year of their marriage.

Advertisement

According to reports in Times Of India, Karan Singh Grover, in an interview to a film magazine, stated that sometimes friendship shouldn’t be taken to the next level and that marriage to Jennifer was a mistake. When two people are just good friends, they should not get married. He added further that he and Jennifer Winget were friends for almost eight to nine years. However, one fine day they got married. He now feels that he rushed into everything, and that is his problem. But claims things are not the same anymore.

After this divorce, Karan Singh Grover went ahead with his third marriage and married Bollywood bombshell, Bipasha Basu. When Jennifer Winget was asked about this, she just responded, “I wish them good luck and happy married life. I think they make an amazing couple. Marriage is a beautiful thing if two people work on it and want to be together. May God bless them. I feel love is an amazing thing, and if you can feel it for someone, it is great.”

What did you think about Karan and Jennifer as a couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 To Go On-Air For 6 Months After Looking At The Success Of Previous Seasons?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube