Fans are still not over the fever of The Family Man 2. The second instalment of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer was one of the most-awaited web series this year, and it indeed was loved by all. But, the worst part is waiting for the next season and as the director has already revealed that the third season will at least take a couple of years. But, there is something which might make your wait till the third season a little easy. A spinoff featuring Sharib Hashmi’s JK might be on the cards.

Yes! You heard it right. Sharib himself spoke about the possibility of a spinoff, and we know fans cannot wait to hear more about it. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to an interview given to Bollywood Spy, Sharib Hashmi spoke about the possibility of a JK spinoff. He told the portal in Hindi, “I’m sure about this, but if something like this happens, I’ll be the happiest man on this Earth. Even if it doesn’t happen, what Raj and DK have given me through The Family Man is more than enough.”

Sharib Hashmi continued, “If JK’s story were to end now, JK would die a peaceful death. Things changed for me, and I can’t thank them enough. They never treated JK like a sidekick, neither in the first season nor the second season of The Family Man. He has an identity of his own. He is his own man.”

Well, we cannot agree more. Those who have seen this web show will agree that JK’s character is not really a sidekick but has been treated as an important character.

Sharib Hashmi thanked the show’s team, and his co-star Manoj Bajpayee, whom he credited for being a man with ‘zero insecurities’ and being the ‘best co-actor’s one can have. JK is the longtime friend and coworker of Manoj’s Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

Are you excited for this spinoff if this ever happens? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

