The Family Man by now has become a phenomenon no one knows when they fell in love with it. While season 2 still refuses to step down from the top trending spots, fans are already asking for a third season, and the team is haunted with the question. Answering it is Manoj Bajpayee who breaks down the process from ‘cup to lips’ and it all makes sense.

Manoj right now is enjoying all the praises that he is receiving for The Family Man 2. The actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and spoke about many things including his favourite meme about the second season. While on that, he also spoke about by when we must expect the third season of the show. He says Raj & DK have the story for it for a year now. Read on to know everything about the same.

The Family Man 2 end credits hinted that the third season would be set in a post pandemic world and the antagonist is a Chinese organisation. When asked about replicating the post-pandemic world on screen, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Oh, I would love it. All of us lived it; all of us know the experience of it. We are going through that experience, and all kinds of ups and downs we are going through.”

He goes on to explain how Raj & DK have the story for a year. But the pandemic has slowed down the work. Manoj Bajpayee said, “Raj & DK told me they have the story further. They have it since a year. They exactly know where to go from season 2. But you know there is a huge gap between the cup and the lips. Now, because of the pandemic they were quite busy in delivering the product to Amazon. Because everything slowed down. The entire production team took a lot of time in finalising the final product.”

Manoj Bajpayee added, “So now what talks will happen between the makers and Amazon, only after that they will start writing the script. As far as my understanding goes, they will come to me on the next stage of it. When they will give me the script, I will go through it, I will sit with them, we will discuss, we will exchange notes with each other. Then you go to Amazon, then they start finalising the contracts for so many people including mine. Then you give out the dates, then you shoot, then the post production will happen, then delivery will be done, the marketing. It’s a huge task. People should understand that there is still minimum one and a half year you will have to wait.”

So we now have a waiting period. Catch the conversation right below:

