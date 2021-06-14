Nikki Tamboli is ruling our hearts ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house in October 2020. Since exiting the controversial house, Nikki has been part of several music videos, and the recent one was the Punjabi track by Jass Zaildar, Kalla Reh Jayenga. And we have to say she looked stunning in those beautiful lehengas, and her chemistry with Jass was spot on.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Nikki and Jass opened up about the song that has raked in 3.1 million views in 3 days of its release. While talking to us, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant exclusively revealed why she said yes to the song. Zaildar also shed light on how the entire track took place. Read all they said below.

Talking about why she agreed to feature in Jass Zaildar’s Kalla Reh Jayenga, Nikki Tamboli said, “Gaana sunke muje meaning toh pata nahi tha kya hai, par I just loved the music. I just loved the words aur woh sad-romantic wala feel joh tha na. I caught that. And I just loved it.”

Continuing further, Nikki Tamboli added, “Uske baad i came to Punjab, I met the director. I met Jass, I met the costume designer and the stylist and I came to know ki yeh sab costummes hai (the lehengas she wore in the song).” the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant continued, “I felt like wow, thank god I said yes to this song and uske baad Jass ne muje meaning bataya gaane ka. I was amazed. It’s so beautiful.”

While talking about how Kalla Reh Jayenga conceptualized, Jass Zaildar said, “Pehle baar jab idea aaya tha ki humme ek love story banani hai but that love story has to be different. Ek banda move on nahi kar pa raha apne zindagi mai an there is some reason due to which – so this was the idea of the track.”

Elaborating further about the Punjabi track, Jass said, “I like the track. Maine khanha yeh karte hai, alag cheez hai. Banne ke baad jab humne audio pehli baar suna it was like, ‘ab we should give a very big video to the song’ because iss cheez ko samjhana its a bit tough.” He added, “But aisa kya hua hoga ki yeh banda apne zindagi main aage move on nahi ho pa raha. It can be guilt, it can be love, it can be pain. Woh saare emotions aapko nazar ayenge iss gaane ke andar. Aapko pyaar nazar ayega, aapko taqraar nazar ayegi, aapko wait nazar ayegi… aapko goosebumps wale feels honge. We have taken care of every emotion in the track.

Talking about acting with Nikki Tamboli in Kalla Reh Jayenga, Jass Zaildar said, “Bahot hi aacha.”

Check out their interaction here:

