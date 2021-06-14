Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular stars of the television industry currently. The actor leaves no stones unturned when it comes to entertaining his fans on social media. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor joined the bandwagon and has totally nailed the ‘Touch it’ trend and we are drooling over that perfect body.

Advertisement

Parth is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Parth Samthaan shared a video of himself joining the bandwagon on ‘Touch it’ trend. The actor captioned the post, “Here you go …All White 😎❤️(Part-2) Ended with a desi style 🙏🏼❤️ #trendingreels #allwhiteoutfit #reelitfeelit #reels”.

We are drooling over that hot body!

Fans were quick to react to Parth Samthaan’s video and a user commented, “The pant suit reminds me of manik🥺😭❤️”. Well, we wouldn’t lie but we also miss Manik from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

Another fan commented, “Handsome Parth 😘😘👏😘”. Parth’s comments section is full of kisses and heart emojis.

Parth Samthaan’s fashion game on his Instagram feed is really colourful and one can take inspiration from him regarding poses and wardrobe. His casual style is what his fans love the most about it.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor can literally rock a simple white t-shirt and a pair of denim like a boss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parth Samthaan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes and became massively popular with his stint in the show. Off late, his Bollywood debut is also making headlines.

A while ago, rumours of him being a part of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was doing the rounds on social media.

What are your thoughts on Parth Samthaan’s ‘Touch It’ trend video? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sunil Grover Reveals What Makes Him Angry, A Silly Thing He Last Googled & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube