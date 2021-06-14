Sasural Simar Ka 2 Daily Update: Not Reema But Choti Simar Marries Aarav, Major Twist!

COLORS’ Sasural Simar Ka 2 has never failed to surprise the audience with its exciting story, unpredictable twists, and relatable characters, no wonder it has bagged a strong fan base. And to keep the audience on their toes, the show is coming up with an epic twist.

Where in the current track, Reema puts forth a condition that Choti Simar will not be a part of her wedding! But on the wedding day, fate has her dressed as a bride, in Reema’s place as she is on her way to the Miss India competition! Badi Simar finds out about the complete situation and takes Choti Simar in confidence by asking her to marry Aarav.

During the Grahpravesh, as Sandhya unveils the ghoonghat, she is shocked to see Choti Simar instead of Reema in Sasural Simar Ka 2. The media has also gathered around and demand to see her. However, Choti Simar dons her ghoonghat and tells the media to leave. Everyone in the family is shocked to see her as the bride.

Commenting on this Tanya Sharma aka Reema said, “Radhika and I are very close to each other, she is like my sister. The shoot for the wedding sequence is one that I am always going to remember. We tried and tested amazing attires while adding our own quirks and conversations to the experience. It was fun as we experimented with Jewellery and make-up. It felt like I was actually preparing for my real wedding. This wedding sequence is going to be filled with ultimate drama and entertainment and I hope the viewers will love it as much as we do”.

To know more about wedding twist watch Sasural Simar Ka 2, Monday to Saturday @ 6.30 PM only on COLORS

