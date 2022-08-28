Legendary Tamil film director Bharathiraja, who has been admitted to a private hospital in the city after he faced an health issue, said on Saturday that he is on the road to recovery and urged people not to visit him at the hospital as visitors are not allowed.

Advertisement

In a statement that his son Manoj Bharathi shared on social media, Bharathiraja, who is known for several cult classics in Tamil, including the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer ‘Mudhal Mariyadhai’, said, “My dear Tamil people, I am your beloved Bharathiraja. I was admitted to hospital recently due to an health issue, and I am recovering due to the excellent treatment and kind care of doctors and medical staff.

Advertisement

“I humbly request all my loved ones not to come to see me in person as visitors are not allowed in the hospital. I hope to get well soon and meet you all in person.