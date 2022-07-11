Vikram has marked the comeback of Kamal Haasan in a rocking way. The film which also stars powerhouses like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil fetched wonders at the box office not only in India but also in the overseas market. Now, the latest about it is one exciting feat achieved in the state of Kerala. Scroll below to know more.

Made on a reported budget of 110 crores, the action thriller has performed exceptionally well. In India alone, it has earned beyond 240 crores. Speaking about the worldwide collection, it stands at 407 crores*. It is now running for more than a month in theatres and still, we’re hearing about some amazing feats achieved by the film.

The latest update states that Vikram has grossed over 40 crores at the box office in Kerala state. With such a run, it has become the first Tamil to achieve this number and has turned out to be a highly profitable venture for the distributor.

Meanwhile, when the news broke in that Vikram has become the highest Tamil grossing film of all time in the UK, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi honoured Kamal Haasan in the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the “spectacular success” of the movie.

Posting pictures of them together on Twitter, Chiranjeevi tweeted: “Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of ‘Vikram’ along with my dearest Sallu Bhai.

“Director Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More power to you!”

