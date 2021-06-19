On June 4, Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting and r*ping a minor girl around two years ago. Booked under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act, Puri was sent t judicial custody by a Vasai court on June 5. However, after around ten days in jail, the actor was granted bail on his third attempt.

Now, a friend of the actor Rashmi Aarya has about the actor and how he is coping with things now. Read on to know all she said below.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Pearl V Puri’s friend said, “He has just returned and is in a state of shock. I am his very close friend, so I know that he is a very innocent and honest boy.” While questioning how anyone can make such allegations against him, Rashmi said she has complete faith in the judiciary and believes that the truth will come out in front of everyone very soon.

Talking about the perils Pearl V Puri has faced recently, Rashmi called it a very bad phase. She said, “Whatever he has faced recently, it was a very bad phase. Now, all we want is that he and his mom remain fine, and we can’t say more than that at this point. But the truth will come out soon, that’s my guarantee.”

On being asked about Pearl and his family’s next step, Rashmi Aarya kept mum and refused to share more details. Though she added, “We can’t reveal that right now, but all I can say is we need justice. A large part of the truth is already out, and the part that’s not out I am sure will be out soon.”

Talking about the case against Pearl V Puri, the victim’s mom has said she knows the actor is innocent and has lent her support to him. But, on the other hand, the child’s father is demanding strict action be taken against him.

