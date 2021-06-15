Pearl V Puri has been in the limelight for quite some time now, but for all the wrong reasons. The Waliv Police recently arrested the Naagin 3 actor on June 4 on allegations of r*ping a minor in 2019. Although many of his co-stars and colleagues from the Television industry, including Ekta Kapoor, stood in his support, the actor was taken into custody. But a video where Puri is talking about respecting woman is going viral on social media these days.

People who are close to Pearl have gone on record to say that he is very well behaved and could not commit such a crime. And well, this video hints in the same direction. Keep scrolling further to have a look at that video.

This throwback video shows Pearl V Puri talking about respecting women. In this video, one can see the Naagin 3 actor telling his fans that one should respect women at all costs. “Agar aap ladkiyon ko izzat nahi de rahe ho, toh aap izzat ke laayak hi nahi ho. Unko izzat dena baahot zaroori hai, unka khush rehna bahot zaroori hai, kyunki agar woh khush rahengi toh duniya khush rahegi,” he said in the throwback video. Check out the video below:

This video is captioned as, “The Men Who Respect Women’s Can’t Insult Women…..He is Innocent .He Can’t Do anything Rong. He Is So nice human. I hope He will Get Justice . #WeStandWithPearl #Pvpians We believe You pearl.” A lot of Pearl V Puri fans have commented on this post by saying that they support the actor and that he is innocent.

Well, now only time will tell if Pearl is actually innocent or not.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor also showed her support to Pearl V Puri. In a social media post, she claimed that the survivor’s mother had told her that Pearl Puri was innocent. What do you have to say about this viral video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

