The Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is one of the hottest topics in town currently. While the first promo released last week and another yesterday, we now hear some not so happy news from the sets. No, this is no elimination news but that of a contestant getting injured. As per reports, Varun Sood was rushed to a hospital while performing a risky stunt.

Advertisement

The details of the stunt he was performing is still unknown, and below are all the details we have regarding this said accident.

Advertisement

As per ETimes reports, actor Varun Sood suffered an injury recently while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As per the report, the actor sustained injuries while performing a risky stunt three-four days ago. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, and Rohit Shetty, the reality show host, was at the front to make sure that there was no kind of negligence in the treatment given.

As per the same report, Varun Sood had hurt his wrist while performing the stunt and was yelping in pain. The team speculated that Varun might have fractured his wrist, but he began feeling better after a few hours of receiving treatment at the hospital.

The report further stated that Varun was given the option of taking a rest for a couple of days, but as of now, he has returned to the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The cast and crew of the stunt-based reality show are relieved about him being safe and sound.

Besides Varun Sood, the show also sees Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari and others fighting their fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is most likely set to replace Colors’ dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 and will reportedly premiere in July.

Team Koimoi wish Varun Sood a speedy recovery.

Must Read: Pearl V Puri’s Friend Rashmi Aarya Reveals Actor “Is In A State Of Shock”, Says “The Truth Will Come Out Soon, That’s My Guarantee”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube