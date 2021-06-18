Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni became close friends while shooting Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. During their stint on Bigg Boss 14, the two accepted their feelings for one another and have since been painting the town red with their romance. During a recent exclusive interaction with her, we asked her when she plans on tying the knot, and she gave us an answer that may make some ‘Jasly’ fans sad.

During the same interaction, she also spoke about her Tenu Yaad Karaan co-star, singer Gurnazar Chattha, looking to settle down, along with a message for all his female fans. Scroll down and take a look at their fun banter that will leave you smiling for sure.

Talking about her current views of tying the knot, Jasmin Bhasin said, “I don’t think so real life mai aisa koi scene jaldi aane wala hai, because I’ve always been very career conscious, ambitious, and I believe in giving my 100% in whatever I do. And I’ve seen that this is my time to concentrate completely on my work, career right now, and I want to put it all my energy into it. Cos mai joh karti hu, use 100 % justice karu, hence I don’t see that news anytime soon. This is the time to work and just concentrate on outing all my energy into that.”

When we asked her Tenu Yaad Karaan co-star, singer Gurnazar Chattha if we would hear news of his wedding happening soon, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Woh ladki dhundh rahe hai shaadi ke liye.” While an over-zealous Jasmin said this, Gurnazar also burst into laughter and, with a blush, said, “Aisa mat bolo aap interviews main” But it didn’t end there.

Continuing talking about Gurnazar Chattha on the lookout for a bride, Jasmin Bhasin said, “Aaj hi Gurnazar ne muje bataya ki who life mein serious hona chahta hai. He’s not looking for any affairs or anything like that. He wants to get married.” She made him blush even more when she added, “Aapki nazar mein koi ladki ho toh batana Girnazar ko baad me.” To which the Punjabi singer – with his hand covering his face – replied, “Yeh kya chal raha hai! Yeh ky achal raha hai!”

When asked the kind of girl Gurnazar Chattha is looking for, the Tashan-e-Ishq actress said, “Next song will be about that only ki Gurnazar ko kaisi ladki chahiye.“ The easy and friendly rapport the two developed while shooting the video of Tenu Yaad Karaan was evident as they continued to talk about finding him a girl to marry.

While Gurnazar cursed his stars for telling Jasmin Bhasin about searching for a bride, she replied, “I’m helping you. To which he replied, “Iss tarike se nahi chahiye tha mujhe teri help,” while still sporting a goofy smile.

Check out their fun interaction here:

