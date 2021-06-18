“Bigg Boss 14” housemate Nikki Tamboli and singer Millind Gaba will be seen grooving together in an upcoming party number titled “Shanti”. The track is slated to release on June 22.

Nikki said: “It was an absolute blast shooting this track with Millind Gaba. We had a lot of fun on the sets and that’s come through in the music video of Shanti.”

The music and lyrics are by Millind and additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold. “Shanti” features Millind wooing Nikki Tamboli during a karaoke session.

Says Millind: “It was great to have Nikki Tamboli on this track. ‘Shanti’ is a very upbeat, peppy track that makes you want to groove and dance.”

Currently, Nikki is in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

