Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is popularly known for her character Angoori bhabi in Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli’s “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!”, is all praise for her co-star and actor Rohitashv Gour. The beauty mentioned that working with him and co-actor Aasif Sheikh has been a learning experience for her. Read to know the scoop below.

“Rohit ji is like Alice in wonderland. He is in his own world most of the time but he’s a wonderful co-actor and I enjoy working with him. Rohit ji is my good friend and he keeps pampering me on the sets. I have learned so much from him and Aasif (Sheikh) Ji. My chemistry is good with both of them,” Atre said.

Talking about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre said, “It feels so great. If we talk about TV shows, there are so many that go off-air quickly or they lose their essence within a few years, but our show has managed to keep the magic alive even today. The audience loves the show, and whosoever we meet they tell us that the show is a stress buster for them. In fact, even during the lockdown, the show kept everyone entertained and we have now completed six successful years. It feels great to be a part of such a wonderful show.”

The 40-year-old actress, who confessed that she resonates with Angoori’s honesty and innocence, feels that the show is a success because it connects well with the audience. “Each and every character in the show is so relatable and that’s why the audience has connected so well with the show. Like, I am from Madhya Pradesh and I have seen similar people in real life, so you could say that because of the realistic approach people connect to this show,” Shubhangi Atre said.

“The producers (Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli) and the writers have managed to keep the comedy intact since the very beginning. There’s never a dull moment and it makes work so much fun. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ is a magical show,” Shubhangi Atre concluded.

What are your thoughts on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre being in awe of her co-star Rohitashv Gour? Tell us in the comments below.

