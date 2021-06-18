Nikki Tamboli is a busy bee. Besides currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist is also featuring in back-to-back music videos. While talking about Kalla Reh Jayenga – that released last week – we asked Nikki about Rakhi Sawant’s recent comment on her, and her answer is sure to put a smile on your face.

When recently met by the media roaming the city, Rakhi revealed she was also approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but said no to as she (jokingly) feared that she would once again start getting close to her BB14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. During that same interaction, she also called Nikki Tamboli’ kebab mein haddi’ as she believes Ms Tamboli too had feelings for Mr Shukla. During our exclusive interaction with Nikki, she opened up about it, and below is all that she said.

Asking her what she thinks of Rakhi Sawant calling her ‘kebab mein haddi,’ Nikki Tamboli exclusively tells us, “Pata nahi yaar, Rakhi ko na matlab… Rakhi ka pata nahi. Rakhi is a very fun loving girl. She’s the most entertaining person I’ve ever met. She’s a very, very cute girl.”

Nikki Tamboli continued, “Uske kissi bhi statement ka bura nahi lagta, I take it in a cute way. Because agar woh entertain karegi humme toh kon karega? She’s the biggest entertainer. Toh, woh joh bhi bolti hai hum masti mai lete hai, fun mai lete hai.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Nikki Tamboli revealed she has a couple of music lined up, including Number Likh with Tony Kakkar (released today) and T-Series’ Shanti with Millind Gaba. She also revealed that she had signed a couple more music videos for which she still had to shoot. Talking about his upcoming projects, Ms Tamboli’s Kalla Reh Jayenga co-star, singer Jass Zaildar, said he has already recorded a track, and the music video for it will be shot soon.

Check out Nikki Tamboli and Jass Zaildar’s interview here:

