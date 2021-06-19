COLORS’ Pinjara Khubsurti Ka tell the unique love story between the leading characters Mayura (Riya Sharma) and Omkar (Sahil Uppal). Their relationship has stood many tests and the two now stand strong. But will the two lovers be able to unite finally?

In the current track of the show, Omkar and Mayura try to escape from Raghav (Karan Vohra) and Vishaka (Shruti Panwar). Later, Mayura and Omkar get married and say their own vows of never separating in this or in any lifetime. As Vishaka gets to know that Raghav is unsuccessful in killing Omkar, she kills Raghav. Later, she chases the couple and attacks them with a sword and the two lovers are killed. However, as they breathe their last, Omkar promises that they will never be separated.

Adding to the drama of this unique love story, there will be a 20-year-leap where both Mayura and Omkar will be reborn in different families. While Mayura is a rich and beautiful pampered princess, Omkar will be reborn as a middle-class boy who is focused and street smart as he works hard to make ends meet.

Talking about the leap, Riya Sharma who plays Mayura, said, “Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has grown from strength to strength. It is a heartening story of obsession, beauty and love and has resonated deeply with viewers. With Omkar and Mayura passing away tragically in each other’s arms, a new chapter will soon open for them. A chapter filled with drama, romance and a whole lot of entertainment. It’s a very promising point in the show and I am sure our viewers will love to witness these two characters yet again but in a different avatars.“

Saahil Uppal who plays Omkar, said, “First of all I am really happy that the show has completed 200 episodes and all are working hard to make each episode just as exciting and entertaining. I am thankful to my fans who have always kept my back and shown me their support. With this leap, things are set to turn even more dramatic and the viewers will see a very different version of Mayura and Omkar. While fate has placed them at the opposite ends of the spectrum, it is going to be amazing to see whether the two will connect with each other and rediscover themselves. The viewers are in for a treat for sure this time around!”

