Actress Nidhi Bhavsar is all set to make an entry in Colors TV primetime show, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. The show, starring Riya Sharma and Sahil Uppal in the lead, is centred on the obsession with beauty than can turn out to be a curse.

Advertisement

Nidhi is all set to impress us by playing Aishwarya Bharadwaj in the show. Her character is one with grey shades, who is on a vengeful mission against the protagonist Mayura (played by Riya Sharma).

Advertisement

“It is a primetime show and I am extremely excited to play the character of Aishwarya. She is cunning and clever, and will create a lot of drama and tension in the show. It will be very interesting to see how Aishwarya locks horns with Mayura. The current track is full of twists and surprises, and ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’ is a show with a unique concept,” said Nidhi Bhavsar of the Colors series.

Nidhi Bhavsar made her mark for herself by playing Juhi Agarwal in the soap Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (2017), and Sindhu Singh in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (2016).

Fo more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Fame Rupali Ganguly AKA Monisha On Pakistani Writers Copying The Show: “It’s Disgusting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube