Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is one of the most hilarious shows ever made in the history of Indian television. The show made headlines recently when writer Aatish Kapadia came across the replica of the show, made by the Pakistani makers. Taking to Facebook, the writer blasted the Pakistani makers for shamelessly copying every bit of it. Recently, Rupali Ganguly, who played the character of Monisha on the show opened up on the matter.

Advertisement

Rupali is currently playing the lead character on Star Plus’ top show Anupamaa opposite Sudhanshu Pandey. She thinks that Pakistani makers have insulted the cult show by copying it.

Advertisement

In an interview with Times Of India, Rupali Ganguly said, “It’s disgusting the way they have copied it frame to frame. I know imitation is the best form of flattery, but what they have done is an insult. It’s such a bad copy with tacky looking characters, sets, dialogues, it’s all very sleazy. We have made the topic official now. Let’s see if they pull it down or not. Else, we will move according to the need of the hour.”

Rupali Ganguly added, “Now at least the makers need to realise that we need to bring back Sarabhai. We (the cast) are raring to go, waiting to come back, and are absolutely ready on the starting line. Aatish bhai is ready too. We should bring back the original and give these sad, non-creative people fodder to make some more horrible copies!”

For the unversed, Sarabhai V Sarabhai writer Aatish Kapadia took to Facebook and wrote, “But this blatant copy!??? My god, it’s appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show ‘views’, by chance you’ll come across that daylight robbery. So much for copyright! And I don’t mean the technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show, lock stock and barrel! Waiting for poetic justice, if there’s any. P.s imitation is the best form of flattery. But lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality.”

What’s your take on Rupali Ganguly’s statement? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned for more updates.

Must Read: When Parth Samthaan Accused Vikas Gupta Of Molesting Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube