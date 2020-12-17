Aditya Narayan created a lot of noise last year because of his marketing gimmick on Indian Idol. The makers decided to showcase a love angle between the host and judge Neha Kakkar. Eventually, it became the talk of the town with father Udit Narayan being involved in the publicity stunt too. But what was Shweta Agarwal’s reaction to it all? Read on for all the scoop.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with the newlyweds. We got them to spill the beans of their first date, wedding proposal and so much more. Amidst it all, we bring to you Shweta’s reaction when she learnt about Neha Kakkar and Aditya’s romance rumours on Indian Idol.

Reacting to the same, Shweta Agarwal said, “I had zero reaction. I had no reaction to any of those things.”

Aditya Narayan added, “Arey, she knows me. We’re around each other all the time. Even if I and Neha would have been ‘very good friends, talking on the phone, meeting and stuff – maybe Shweta would have thought about it. But Neha and I are strictly work friends. I don’t think we’re ever met apart from work. May be like on a success party (for Indian Idol etc). Otherwise, we haven’t met like that.”

He continued, “Let me put it this way – we have spent so much time with each other. Whether he is working or I am working, we somehow find time with each other. So, any of this tabloid material, news or publicity that I read, doesn’t affect me at all.”

Well, clearly Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal share a close-knit bond and we hope it stays the same forever!

