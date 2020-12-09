We all love watching shows on TV and OTT platforms as and per our convenience. But there was once a time when we would wrap up our school and office work and head to sit before the TV and watch some fantastic sitcoms.

The shows were so well-loved that people had watched them a good number of times on Youtube and whenever they were aired on television. In fact, a couple of them were even renewed for fresher seasons and made their way to digital platforms.

From Hum Paanch and Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai to Khichdi and Office Office, have a look at some sitcoms of bygone days that you can watch again and again – and never get bored.

Hum Paanch

Starring Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Patha and a couple of others. The sitcom centred on the life of Anand Mathur, who always finds himself in some or the other situation owing to his wife daughter and his two wives – one living & the other dead.

It first aired from 1995 to 1999 and owing to the love it received; the series had a second season that aired from 2002 to 2003 and season three from 2005 to 2006.

Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai

Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar, this sitcom, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai revolved around Maya a quintessential upper-class mother-in-law and her middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha, who make the life of Dr Sahil Sarabhai a living hell. Add in Indravadan’s comedy & love for food and Rosesh’s poetry; you are going to keep laughing the entire time.

The show was so loved that a season two of the show had also made its way to Hotstar.

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Premiered on May 6, 1993, on DD National, the show revolved around the three generations of the Diwan family. The Diwans live in their ancestral bungalow in Mumbai with the entire extended family. The family’s troubles, business problems, annoying parents, and in-laws will make you chuckle every couple of minutes.

Office Office

Office Office aired on SAB TV from September 3, 2001, and starred Bollywood actor Pankaj Kapur in the lead role of Mussadilal. This sitcom was a satirical take on the prevalent corruption in India and – even though you know how true it is – it will still make you laugh seeing the plight of the actor trying to get his work done by government officials.

Khichdi

As soon as we wrote Khichdi, who remember the colour co-ordinated outfits of the Parekh family member? And let not forget dialogues like ‘Praful, tu ghada hai ghada’ ‘Hello, How-are, khana khake jana’ and others? This show, starring Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak and JD Majethia and others, followed the confusions the dim-wit family member create everywhere they go.

The show was a great hit and was adapted into a film and a digital series as well.

Which is your favourite old Hindi TV series? Let us know in th3 comments below.

