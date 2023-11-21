Khichdi 2 Box Office Day 4: Performing On The Same Lines As Khichdi

As expected, there was a drop in collections for Khichdi 2 on Sunday, and then on Monday, too, the collection stayed on the lower side. After all, it was THE match of 2023 on Sunday, and while movies can wait, a cricket match could not. Hence, audience attention was diverted towards the big finals, and audience footfalls were impacted big time by afternoon shows.

In any case, film viewing gathers pace from afternoon shows onwards on Sunday, and since it was a day and night India vs Australia match, theatres pretty much had a barren look all over. This was not just for Khichdi 2 but other films in circulation as well, and hence, it’s an achievement in itself that 0.73 crore still came in. Considering the opening day of 1.10 crores, there could well have been a fall greater than 50%, but thankfully that didn’t happen. Post that, on Monday, the film was ordinary again, and 50 lakhs* came in, which is again on expected lines since the business is coming primarily from Gujarat and the holiday season has ended there.

The family comedy has now reached 3.68 crores* in 4 days, which is a total pretty similar to that of Khichdi, which was released way back in 2010 and collected 3.58 crores in its first three days. Ideally, Khichdi 2 should have had a bigger weekend, but that hasn’t turned out to be the case. However, chances are that the weekdays would hold up much better, and eventually, the first week total of Khichdi, which stood at 5.04 crores, would be surpassed by Khichdi 2 by a bit of a margin at least before it enters the second week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

