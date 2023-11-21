After the Tiger 3 hysteria has settled down way too soon, the next big film coming from Bollywood is Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal, which has been performing at a decent pace for the premieres advance booking in the US. While this year, the premiere day pre-sales saw monstrous booking numbers, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has not unleashed the beast yet.

With 10 days remaining for the film to drop in the theatres worldwide, the Brahmastra actor’s upcoming gangster drama has managed to earn only $50K with the pre-sales. The booking has opened at 206 locations, and around 3200 tickets have been sold.

This might not be a very good sign since the film created a lot of buzz when the teasers and the trailer dropped. Even the song promos have been received well. However, the bookings are picking up pace, but it would be very difficult to believe that RK picks up pace to match the glorious numbers of other biggies.

A film that performed like a beast at the USA box office with its pre-sales for premieres advance booking was Lokesh Kanagaraj & Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo. With 10 days remaining, the film sold around 29K tickets and registered a pre-sales worth $670K. ‘Animal’ has registered a disastrously 91.83% lower number.

Talking about other biggies, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan was a film that performed well at the USA box office. Since the film was directed by Atlee, a South Indian director, a common factor between Animal and Jawan, comparisons will follow obviously. The Atlee film co-starring Nayanthara, a south superstar, registered pre-sales worth $210K for Day 1 with 11 days remaining for the film to release. Jawan also sold around 13K tickets with 11 days in hand! However, these are the numbers for the day 1 advance and we’ll compare them once the numbers for Animal come in.

Even if the numbers for Animal improve in the upcoming days, it would be difficult for Ranbir Kapoor to match or beat the numbers for Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, or Jawan in the upcoming days for that matter.

But hopefully, Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster drama, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, registers better numbers with each passing day as the film is expected to churn out some great numbers at the Box Office.

Animal is releasing on December 1 and is clashing with Vicky Kaushal‘s Sam Bahadur.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office numbers and verdicts here.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection (Expectations): Salman Khan Should Forget Jawan’s 640 Crore & Try Breaking These 5 Giant Records In Remaining 10 Days Before Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His ‘Wild’ Animal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News