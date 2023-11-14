Shah Rukh Khan is once again in the news, well, when isn’t he? It wouldn’t be wrong to say 2023 has been SRK’s year. Right from kick-starting the year with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ to ending it with his upcoming film ‘Dunki,’ the superstar has ruled and will rule 2023. While he continues to grab headlines for one or the other reasons, he’s recently been hailed as Pathaan for his cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. As fans continue to express excitement and shower love on the actor, he has been trending on the web for different reasons.

Recently, SRK’s Jawan director Atlee revealed in an interview that he’s planning to bring two superstars, Thalapathy Vijay and Pathaan, for a big film. While he didn’t confirm anything, he hinted at a possible collaboration between the two. Here’s all that you need to know.

In a recent interview, Atlee revealed that he had invited the Leo star to a party who confirmed that he would make it. However, when he came, he and SRK discussed between themselves and called up the filmmaker. Shah Rukh Khan told him that if he ever plans to direct a dual hero film, he and Thalapathy Vijay are ready for it. Hinting at the same, he confirmed that he’s working on it, and it could be his next film.

Ever since the news surfaced on the web and spread like wildfire, netizens couldn’t hold their excitement. Taking to social media, they compared the possible collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay to SRK and Salman Khan’s iconic pair of Pathaan and Tiger. Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Srk + Vijay>>>>>> Pathaan vs Tiger,” while another said, “All time Blockbuster loading.”

The third one commented, “The plan is ON. I wish its #ThalapathiVijay vs #ShahRukhKhan kinda script.” The fourth one said, “RIP all records.” “Woow….atlee this time will challenge world box office,” said fifth user.

“Genuinely, there is a plan to bring King Khan and #Thalapathy Vijay together in a dual hero subject. They both are ready for it. Maybe, it could be my next film. Let’s try!” 🥵🔥🔥 – @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/Y5nAAXNzhi — Gaurav (@SRKgaurav1) November 12, 2023

A few Reddit users wrote:

“Khwaab dekh raha hai Atlee bas. He doesn’t even have a single page of script. Uska bas ambition hai.”

“There is a plan, nothing concrete. Atlee just said in the interview with Tamil media… and this guy picked that and tweeted. Lol”

“Drop Vijay and make a movie with Aamir khan and Shahrukh khan.”

“Srk will only go back if dunki flops”

As fans wait for the makers to make an official announcement, we can’t wait to see Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, which will hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas.

