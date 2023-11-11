Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has finally made a much-awaited entry in the 600-crore club at the worldwide box office after a theatrical run of 23 days. It’s a big day for the Kollywood industry as, in 2023 itself, two films have managed to achieve this feat. Before this, it was Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which enjoyed a blockbuster run and crossed 600 crores. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller was released on 19th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages. It served as the third film in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) after Kaithi and Vikram. It’s Vijay’s first film in LCU and marked his reunion with the director after the success of Master. It also reunited Vijay-Trisha Krishnan’s pair after 14 years and marked Sanjay Dutt’s debut in the Tamil film industry.

Released amid the festivities of Navratri, Leo had a glorious opening week, and despite mixed reviews, it received all the love and appreciation from Thalapathy Vijay fans. As there was a genuine interest in LCU, the film saw good footfalls coming in even after a historic first week, and as a result, we saw box office milestones being achieved one after another.

Talking about the worldwide box office collection, Leo has made a smashing entry in the 600 crore club in 23 days. In India, it has earned 398.84 crores gross so far and has attained the status of a blockbuster. In overseas, the film is an all-time blockbuster as it recently became Vijay’s first-ever outing to cross 200 crores in the overseas market. As of now, the collection stands at 202.50 crores gross internationally, thus taking the global sum to 601.34 crores gross.

With this, Leo has become the third film in the history of Tamil cinema to enter the 600-crore club. Before this, Jailer and 2.0 have achieved the feat. So, after Rajinikanth, only Thalapathy Vijay has managed to be a part of this coveted box office club.

Jailer, which was released in August, earned 605 crores gross at the worldwide box office and is gracing the throne of being the biggest Tamil grosser in 2023. Now, Leo is just 4 crores away from surpassing the lifetime of the Rajinikanth starrer, which is expected to happen by today or tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Salman Khan’s Film To Surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer Today But Might Fail To Beat Prabhas’ Adipurush, Crosses 1.95 Lakh Tickets In National Chains

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News