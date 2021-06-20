While Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the leads Akshara and Naitik Singhania, the show now features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Naira and Kartik Goenka as the main stars. But did you know, Shivangi was only a name in a list of other television leading ladies to play the coveted role?

This is true. While we recently told you about the actors who said no to playing Kartik Goenka (Mohsin Khan) in YRKKH, today we tell you which actresses rejected the role of his wife Naira in the show.

From Sanaya Irani to Tina Dutta, Digangana Suryavanshi & others, here’s which leading ladies of the telly world said no to playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and why.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani won our hearts with her talent in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Rangrasiya. Not only were we impressed by her acting, but the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were too at the time of casting Naira Goenka nee Singhania. According to reports by TellyChakkar, the makers of YRKKH had approached Sanaya, but the Ghost actress said no to it as she apparently did not want to play the second female lead to Hina Khan.

Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta, who won our hearts as Ichcha in Uttaran, was also among the YRKKH makers choices to play Naira Goenka in the Star Plus daily. As per reports in the above-mentioned publication, Tina was offered the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but turned it down because she reportedly didn’t want to appear in family dramas post the hit Colors’ show.

Digangana Suryavanshi

Digangana Suryavanshi became a household name when she played the titular role in Star Plus’ Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera. As per reports in the above-mentioned publication, Digangana was approached to play Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but refused it as she wanted to focus on her Bollywood career. Since the show and participating in Bigg Boss 9, Ms Suryavanshi has starred in a couple of B’wood films, including FryDay, Jalebi and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Ishita Dutta Sheth

Ishita Dutta Sheth, who gained fame for her role as Poonam in Star Plus’ Ek Ghar Banaunga, was also approached by the makers of YRKKH. As per reports by the same publication, Ishita rejected the offer, but the reason behind it still remains unknown.

Roopal Tyagi

Last on the list is Roopal Tyagi. The actress, who featured in shows like Hamari Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, reportedly showed interest in playing Naira in YRKKH. But as per reports in the above-mentioned portal, things didn’t pan out as desired due to her weight. She currently stars in Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Which actress rejecting to play Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was the most shocking? Let us know in the comments below.

