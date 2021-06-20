One person ‘Family Man’ fans are talking about these days is – Chellam Sir (played by Uday Mahesh) from The Family Man 2. Manoj Bajpayee who plays the character of Srikant Tiwari seeks help from sir whenever he is in trouble.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Bajpayee revealed his real-life Chellam Sir. Read to know the scoop below.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Manoj Bajapyee revealed about his Chellam Sir and said, “So in my life there too many (characters like Chellam sir), for all the films and anything, you know, there are directors who I love and admire like, Neeraj Pandey or Abhishek Chaubey or Raj & DK or Anurag Kashyap all of these people I always call them. But one of the three directors – Suparn Verma – of The Family Man, he can be a Chellam Sir. He is somebody who has answers for everything, so I call him any time.”

Verma wasn’t a part of the first season of The Family Man but has directed a few episodes in the second season. Speaking about working in the second season, Suparn said, “My pressure began in a different way that Raj and DK are my dear friends and I couldn’t s**** up their baby and I had to step up 500 per cent to ensure that season two made them proud. So my pressure was not from audience expectations.”

Meanwhile, Uday Mahesh who played the role of Chellam Sir in the second instalment of the show spoke to PTI and said, “If I get an offer like that, I would definitely love to do it. Even for Family Man 3, if they’ll call me, I’ll be up for it.”

We really hope we get to see Srikant Tiwari and his Chellam Sir in the third season.

Do y’all have a ‘Chellam Sir’ in your lives too? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Should Watch This Video As An Audition Clip For New Dayaben Post Disha Vakani’s Unlikely Return

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube