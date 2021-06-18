Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: From Karan Tacker To Karan Wahi & Avinash Mukherjee – These Actors Were In The Run To Play Mohsin Khan’s Kartik Goenka

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and one o the most-loved shows on television today. Started in 2009 with Hina Khan as Akshara Singhania and Karan Mehra as Naitik Singhania in the lead, the show currently stars Shivangi Joshi as Naira Goenka and Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka. But did you know Mohsin wasn’t the first & only choice for the role?

As per multiple media reports, the makers of YRKKH approached many young actors to play the then-second-and-now-main lead. From Karan Tacker to Karan Mehra and many others, you will be shocked by those the makers were keen on taking on board.

So scroll down and take a look at the actors who could have been part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but either said no or the makers decided otherwise.

Karan Tacker

Television heartthrob Karan Tacker was reportedly approached to play Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but he said no to it. Reason? He wanted to take a break from television shows after his stint as Viren Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Ironically, this wasn’t the first time Tacker was approached for YRKKH. Karan was apparently the maker first choice to play Naitik Singhania, but at the end moment, things fell out of place. Speaking about it, producer Rajan Shahi had once said, “Karan (Tacker) refused to be a part of the show a day and a half prior to shooting the promo. I needed to hunt for a new face on an immediate basis. I accidentally met Karan Mehra, a real-life replica of my fictitious character Naitik.”

Avinash Mukherjee

Avinash Mukherjee became a household name after portraying the role of the child groom Jagdish “Jagya” Singh in Balika Vadhu. The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were impressed with his work and reportedly even offered him the role of Kartik, but he refused it. The reason behind this refusal is still unknown. Avinash currently plays the lead role, Aarav Oswal in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Shashank Vyas

Besides the young Jagya of Balika Vadhu being offered the role, the actor who played the elder role – Shashank Vyas, was reportedly also offered the role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, after initial talks, the makers thought that he didn’t fit the bill, and hence he didn’t land the part.

Karan Wahi

Another Karan who was approached to play Kartik Goenka in YRKKH was Karan Wahi. This actor, who has impressed us with his skills in scripted and non-scripted shows, also rejected it after almost being finalized. We wonder what happened that he opted out from playing the character.

Zain Imam

Another Star Plus actor who the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were keen on casting as Kartik Goenka was Zain Imam. Zain, who gained fame as Yuvraj “Yuvi” Luthra in Tashan-E-Ishq, had to say no to the role as he was busy with his other projects. The actor then went on to star in Naamkarann as ACP Neil Khanna.

Do you think any other actor could play Kartik Goenka with the same conviction as Mohsin Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

