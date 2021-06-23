Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot is finally over, and the contestants have returned from Cape Town to Mumbai. Although each one of them is quite excited to be back and unite with their families again, one person whose happiness knew no bounds was Varun Sood. Not only him but also his girlfriend Divya Agarwal seemed on cloud 9 on seeing her Boyfriend at the airport.

Usually, reunions are full of love and happiness, and when it is a couple who is head over heels in love with each other, there will be loads of hugs and kisses involved. Divya and Varun were a sight to behold, and the way they couldn’t keep their hands off each other, it is proof of how much they missed each other.

Divya Agarwal reached the airport wearing a mask and carrying a placard with the message, “You’re my lobster,” written on it for Varun Sood. The couple embraced and appeared to kiss through their face masks as they posed for the photographers. Check out the video below:

Divya Agarwal even took to her Instagram handle, posted a boomerang video with Varun Sood, and shared it on her Instagram stories. She captioned it as, “My baby is home.”

Well, it looks like Varun left no stones unturned to pamper his lady love as he showered her with loads of gifts all the way from Cape Town.

In the next story, Divya Agarwal posted a monochrome picture of Varun Sood hugging her and sleeping. Don’t they look super cute together? It is evident from this picture how much they longed to be together.

Varun’s co-contestants, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya, also returned to Mumbai on the same day. The show’s promos have started trickling out, and we cannot wait for KKK11 to premiere on our television screens.

